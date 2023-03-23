Levein on 'dependable' Gordon

Former Hearts manager Craig Levein has been pouring praise on injured goalkeeper Craig Gordon, tagging him "dependable".

Levein was discussing Steve Clarke's goalkeeping conundrum in Gordon's absence, on Wednesday's edition of the Scottish Football Podcast.

"Other than the serious injury he had, that kept him out on and off for two to three years, Gordon has been such a dependable goalkeeper," he said.

"I can understand Steve's reasons for wanting to help Craig get towards the 100 (caps) mark," Levein added when it was mentioned that the 40-year-old maybe should have sat out Scotland's friendly against Turkey at the end of last year to allow an opportunity for an inexperienced international shotstopper.

Levein also heaped praise on Zander Clark, who has been filling Gordon's gloves at club level.

"He's been sitting waiting on the sidelines with Gordon performing at his usual levels, but has done well since coming back in."