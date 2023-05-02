J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool have an emerging issue with Darwin Nunez, and it's not an especially good one for the player or the club who spent a fortune on him last summer.

Jurgen Klopp has decided he always wants to use a false nine between his wide forwards. A player who is capable technically and can play with his back to goal. Cody Gakpo is doing a fine job here and showing many of the attributes Roberto Firmino did in his prime.

Nunez cannot play this creative, pressing role. He likes to run in behind and be both a focal point and a poacher. It is not his style to drop deep and link up play. His skillset doesn't allow him to do it. For this reason, Klopp has exclusively used him on the left wing since the World Cup.

But with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota ahead of him in the pecking order for this position - and rightly so based on recent performances - Liverpool have an expensive dilemma to solve.

How does Klopp get the best of him when there is no obvious position for him in the side?

And perhaps more importantly, why did Liverpool spend such a huge sum of money on a player whose style doesn't fit Klopp's, when a midfielder was desperately needed?