After winning their first ever Premier League meeting with Bournemouth in August 2015, Aston Villa have lost each of their past four against the Cherries.

Following their 1-0 win against Liverpool last time out, Bournemouth are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since August 2022, and for the first time in a single season since February 2020. On both of those occasions, the second win in the run came against Aston Villa.