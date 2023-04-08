Man United 2-0 Everton: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We have to be more clinical and more ruthless and this game has to be finished by half time and we didn't. But it is still a very good performance and it is still a big compliment to the team."

On Martial: "Once again players coming from the bench having an impact and scoring goals. We have many subs who come on this season and score goals."

On Bruno Fernandes: "I think he was brilliant and he has played brilliant in a deeper role and even last week against Newcastle he played very well and today - brilliant. He was definitely the best player on the pitch."