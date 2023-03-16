Andy Robertson says he regrets pushing Lionel Messi in their Champions League semi-final in 2019, after the two had a heated first-half exchange.

On a famous night at Anfield Liverpool overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to win 4-0 and reach the Champions League final.

"He was speaking Spanish and I was speaking Scottish so we both didn’t really understand each other," Robertson told the Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast.

"When I look back on that incident I regret pushing his head but that summed up the attitude of the lads in the changing room. We thought nothing was going to get in our way and everyone was our enemy.

"However, if I see him again I would apologise. Out of his thousand games that was one he was quiet and maybe I had 1% to do with that. I am not going to take the credit."

Georginio Wijnaldum replaced 29-year-old Robertson at half-time, with the substitute scoring two goals.

He added: "I came off at half-time and the doctor wanted to put me in a boot but I didn’t want to go in a boot.

"I had to wait for my scan the next day. I didn’t sleep that whole night as I was worried we had got to the final and I would be out injured. However, luckily I went for the scan the next day and it wasn’t was bad as they feared.

"I watched the game back and it was unbelievable, I was in the changing room and actually missed the second and third goal."

