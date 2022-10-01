Hibernian manager Lee Johnson tells BBC Sportsound that Ryan Porteous' impessive past week is down to years of hard work.

“Yeah it’s fantastic [on Ryan Porteous’ week]" he said. "He’s a very good human being first and foremost, he’s had a fantastic week and that’s what you want to see.

"All his hard work on the training ground over a number of weeks is now bearing fruit and obviously he’s put in a great performance not only for his country but for his club.

"I thought in the first half we had a lot of control without having a cutting edge, we had a lot of possession a build-up play but let them off the hook a couple of times in terms of corners and play from wide areas.

"I think in the second half, arguably, we could have scored more than two. We were solid behind the ball land counter-attacked really well. We had dangerous pliers and our subs can add more impetus toom which they did.

"Actually, I was a bit disappointed we didn't get one or two more goals."