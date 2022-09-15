B﻿rian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland in Riga

Hearts' opponents Riga FS have moved all of their home matches in the Europa Conference League to the nearby Skonto Stadium as their own ground falls well short of Uefa requirements.

LNK Sports Parks is the home of RFS and can only accommodate up to 2,300 spectators, while the stadium has no roof and below par floodlighting.

Last season's champions are also one of the poorest supported clubs in Latvia.

Indeed, at their latest home match on Monday there were fewer than 200 fans inside the ground, although their draw away to Fiorentina last week has certainly caught the imagination of the locals with this evening's match now a 7,000 sell-out, with around 1,300 Hearts fans making the trip.

Hearts will feel that this is an ideal opportunity to get back on the winning trail after six defeats in their last seven outings.

Last week's thumping at home to Istanbul Basaksehir was an indication of how big a gulf there is between domestic and European Football.

However, should Robbie Neilson's side secure all three points against the fourth seeds it will set them up nicely for back-to-back matches against Fiorentina which will likely decide their fate in the group.