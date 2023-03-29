Davidson on top-six aims, loss of Clark and pal Robson
Callum Davidson has been addressing the media before his side's return to Scottish Premiership action against Aberdeen on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Saints "must win quite a few" of their final four games before the split if they are to make the top six.
Home form hasn't been quite as good as he would like.
With Nicky Clark out for the rest of the season, it's now "up to someone else to prove they're good enough to play every week". Davidson hopes someone will grab this chance with two hands.
Confirms Ryan McGowan is back, and his "versatility" will be crucial.
Aberdeen are a "very good group of players". Knowing Barry Robson, he says he is a "thinker" and has been working very hard behind the scenes.