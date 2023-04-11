C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

Out of the dreaded bottom three again and heading into a period which involves games against three of our relegation rivals, the support and backing of the side and of our manager is more important than ever this season.

There is a general feeling now the finishing line is in sight and Gary O'Neil may be close to completing what felt impossible after that 9-0 thrashing away at Liverpool. He might not have been everyone's choice but no one can deny that if he does this, he's done an excellent job. At times it hasn't been pretty but show me a manager where they don't get things wrong and get everything right.

The team needs to focus one game at a time on a run-in that involves games against West Ham, Southampton and Leeds. They will define this season. First a game against Tottenham who have been very hit and miss.

The general feeling now seems to be of optimism, one that after a great result against Leicester gives great faith that this team can do it when it really matters. It's time to prove those fans right on the pitch.