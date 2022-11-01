K﻿yogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate have been left out of Japan's 26-man World Cup squad - but Celtic team-mate Daizen Maeda makes the cut.

M﻿aeda has eight senior caps and represented Japan Under-23s at last year's Olympics in Tokyo under current head coach Hajime Moriyasu.

S﻿peaking to the Japan Times after confirming his squad for Qatar later this month, Moriyasu said: “I couldn’t call up everyone who was looking forward to this World Cup, but I thank and honor everyone who has expressed a desire to represent Japan.

"We selected players who will be on the same wavelength as a team, who will be able to move and link up together, who through their organisation will be able to make use of their individual strengths."