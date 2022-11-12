A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

They looked fragile and naive on Wednesday night against Dundee United, but Killie's much-changed defence were far more resolute.

Hibs threw almost everything at their hosts in the final throws of the match, but the desperate lunges and blocks ensured all three points.

As for Lee Johnson, the Hibs boss has picked up just three points out of a possible 21.

Third just a few short weeks ago, they are now in eighth. Yet, they are still just three points off third place. The tight nature of the league this season is doing the Englishman a big favour.