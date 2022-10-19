Ange Postecoglou was pleased with what he saw at Fir Park, especially given the five changes he made from the weekend win against Hibs.

"I thought the way Motherwell set up they really tried to be aggressive in terms of pressing us when we tried to play out from the back," he told BBC Scotland.

"I just thought we handled it really well and once we played through their press we created good opportunities and could have finished the game off a bit earlier. But overall, really pleased.

"﻿In the games where we've kind of struggled is it's taken us a while to get the first one or we've missed some opportunities. But the last couple of games they're going in and we're taking confidence from that.

"﻿And the guys coming in have really contributed. James [Forrest] got a hat-trick on the weekend, Liel could have had a hat-trick tonight, Kyogo scored.

"J﻿ust in general the guys coming in are giving us a real energy that we need through this period and we're still going to need.

"T﻿he fact I can change the team and keep the intensity up is going to help us."