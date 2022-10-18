'Can Dons ditch their Jekyll & Hyde tendencies?'

G﻿ary Scott, ABZ Football Podcast, external

“A perfect response” was how Jim Goodwin summed up his side’s 2-0 win over Hearts on Sunday afternoon. And while this victory helped steady the ship after the humiliating 4-0 defeat at Tannadice the week prior, Goodwin will be only too aware that the two games his side face this week are pivotal in determining the mood music around Pittodrie.

A League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday evening with Partick Thistle presents an opportunity for Goodwin to return the Dons to the National Stadium for the first time since November 2020 and at the first time of asking for the Irishman. But Ian McCall’s Thistle are riding high in the Championship and will absolutely fancy their chances at putting the fragile confidence within the Aberdeen squad to the test.

A weekend trip to Fir Park will pose another critical question about this Aberdeen side’s Jekyll and Hyde tendencies as the men in red look to finally win an away game in the league somewhere other than St Johnstone or Livingston for the first time since December 2020.

The Red Army will be looking to cult-hero in the making, Duk, to build on his sensational performance against Hearts and finally get the Dons' league campaign firing on all cylinders.