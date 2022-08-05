Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he thinks his squad is strong enough - although they could still strengthen it.

United host Brighton on Sunday in Ten Hag's first game in charge.

The Red Devils have signed defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and midfielder Christian Eriksen - who spent the second half of last season at Brentford - this summer. Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong remains a target.

"I'm convinced we have a good team and a good squad. We can still strengthen, but the team has showed it can play at a good level," said Ten Hag.

"I'm happy with the current squad - we make good progress. I'm happy with the signings until now. You don't need any player, you need the right player. That's what we're working for.

"We want Frenkie? It's about the right players and I cannot give comments on a player under contract at another club."