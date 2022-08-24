Alex Howell, BBC Sport football reporter

Crystal Palace have continued where they left off last season, starting the new campaign well and putting in good performances against Liverpool and Aston Villa.

The win over Villa was their first of the season and showed what Palace fans and Vieira can be excited about.

Eberechi Eze has had a full pre-season after recovering from the Achilles injury which kept him out for part of last term. The 24-year-old had been pushing Vieira to play him once he had recovered, but the Eagles manager always said he needed time to get back to his best - and he looks to have been right.

This season, Eze has mostly been played in a midfield three with Jeffrey Schlupp and Cheick Doucoure, and he has taken to the new role superbly.

There are already some viral clips of his dribbling skills and it is no coincidence that Eze starting the season in form has helped Wilfried Zaha get off to an excellent scoring start. The two combined well for Zaha’s goal at Anfield and having two players who can carry the ball is unsettling teams.

The Eagles have another tough test this weekend at Manchester City, but will be hopeful that Eze and Zaha can continue to cause problems for the champions.

Palace have a great record against City in recent years and were one of just four teams Pep Guardiola's side did not beat last season.