La Liga commentator Jon Driscoll, told BBC Radio Newcastle that "no other team" would pay £60m for Alexander Isak because of his "awful" stats from last season.

"Realistically, if he was moving within La Liga, he's moving for £15m euros," Driscoll told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"The transfer market has gone crazy between La Liga and Premier League Clubs and Newcastle are at the top of that madly distorted market.

"The clubs in Spain are desperate to sell their players to Premier League teams because they can see teams like Newcastle with saddle bags full of cash!"

On what Driscoll made of the striker last season, he said: "He's not a bad player but his stats last season were awful.

"He scored six goals, of which two were penalties and one a direct free-kick.

"His work in the penalty area is pretty poor, but he has qualities because he's a big, fast striker who works incredibly hard.

"I'm not saying he won't add something to Newcastle's squad but realistically there's no other team, other than maybe Manchester United, who would be paying £60m for him.

"Newcastle are in a place where they've got to pay over the odds to get players in."

