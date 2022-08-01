Where did it go wrong for Alexander?

A win over Livingston took Motherwell into last season's winter break with a two-point cushion in fourth spot and five points off Hearts in third.

The form under Graham Alexander was a continuation of an impressive run of results which secured survival the previous campaign.

So where did it go wrong? Last term's winter shutdown saw top scorer and talisman Tony Watt leave for Premiership rivals Dundee United, and a stretch of 10 winless league games followed.