Where did it go wrong for Alexander?
A win over Livingston took Motherwell into last season's winter break with a two-point cushion in fourth spot and five points off Hearts in third.
The form under Graham Alexander was a continuation of an impressive run of results which secured survival the previous campaign.
So where did it go wrong? Last term's winter shutdown saw top scorer and talisman Tony Watt leave for Premiership rivals Dundee United, and a stretch of 10 winless league games followed.
Well took until April to get their first league victory of the year. Remarkably, a draw at Livingston a week later was somehow enough to snatch a top-six place before two post-split victories secured a European spot.
But even after a successful league campaign, the side's 2022 form, coupled with the brand of football on show, had fans far from convinced, and last Thursday's deserved European exit to Sligo Rovers was the final straw.
