Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo says the Reds' squad are taking the positives from their draw with Brentford on Sunday.

The 28 year-old provided the assist for Forest's equaliser, just seven minutes after coming on as a substitute.

“I think it’s very important for myself and other players to come off the bench and make an impact like we managed to do," Toffolo said.

“It just shows you the depth we have, these are players who haven’t been in the squad and they’re still coming in to contribute to the team.

“It shows you how together the group is.

“It was tough, but that’s the way football is going now with the stoppage time.

“It’s very important that we stay focused as they had a couple of chances near the end, but we got a point in the end with 10 men and 13 minutes added on, it’s a long shift.

“We got the point and we now move on."

Toffolo combined with fellow substitute Morgan Gibbs-White to create the goal, which put Forest 11th in the Premier League table.

“Me and Morgan both said on the sidelines that it was on us to turn things around," Toffolo added.

“We came on at a good time I think, some people may think it’s a bad time to come on, but the only way was up from there and I know we could come on and make an instant impact which we did.

“The dressing room feels like it’s a good point well earned instead of two points dropped.”

