Sean Dyche said the process to revive Everton will take time and can't be rushed despite back-to-back wins: "The story of Everton has been a two-to-three season story, the cloud hanging over it a little bit. The only people who can change that story is us. The team starts the process, bonding the club together, bonding the fans. You want that bond.

"We want a strong connection with the fans, the rest I can't control, but a strong connection is something we can get with the way the players go about their business.

"We are trying to work with things on and off the pitch, there's so much alignment which needs to be done from top to bottom. You can't just fast track everything. The last couple of seasons have not been where Everton want to be.

"Now it's step-by-step, building a team which is more competitive and gets more wins. The rest of it takes care of itself."