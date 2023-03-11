Remember this one fondly, Buddies fan?

It was a huge relegation clash as Hearts looked to get off the foot of the Premiership table, but a Jonathan Obika winner put breathing space between St Mirren and their basement rivals.

The victory moved St Mirren up to ninth at the time, six points ahead of the Jambos just a matter of days before the football would shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Skipper Sam Foley stood out on the night, slotting into the defence to put in an imperious performance that helped Jim Goodwin's side to a massive three points.