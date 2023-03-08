Juventus have already made 23-year-old Italy striker Moise Kean's loan deal from Everton into a 28m euros (£24.9m) permanent transfer. (Goal), external

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has decided against selling the club as he is concerned that could attract scrutiny from the government because of his links with sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov. American investment fund MSP Sports Capital is expected to take a minority stake instead. (Mail), external

