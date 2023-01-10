D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Playing ‘the second string’ is normally the default excuse for a Premier League team to ease the pain of a cup shock.

Yes, Unai Emery did make changes for Stevenage, but when Aston Villa capitulated in the dying minutes of their FA Cup third-round tie, they had seven players on the pitch that started their recent 2-0 away win over Tottenham, plus a further trio who had played in the World Cup.

While Emery deserves much credit for Villa’s improved form in the league, ironically, for a manager whose reputation is largely built on his cup successes, the Stevenage defeat was the first blot on his copybook as Villa boss.

The blame is not at his feet, though. It’s not as if he underestimated a well-organised Stevenage team – he sent out a front three of Danny Ings, Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho - that, combined, cost Villa £72m.

The Stevenage result will no doubt unnerve Villa’s owners and raise questions as to what their money has been spent on. Based on their performances on Sunday, neither Coutinho, Ings nor Bailey would get in the Stevenage team.

When it comes to the January window, Emery will have little time for big money vanity signings and will no doubt favour players that can give him the attitude and application his team lacked at the weekend.