Dundee United goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson has joined Danish Superleague leaders Nordsjælland on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, capped once for Finland, has played 11 times for the Scottish Premiership club, all this season, since signing from Swedish club Mjallby a year ago.

But he has been second choice behind Australian Mark Birighitti since a 2-1 defeat away to St Mirren in October and 20-year-old Jack Newman was on the bench for Saturday's Scottish Cup win over University of Stirling.

Nordsjælland lead Viborg by three points after 17 games.