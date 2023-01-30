January transfer window misses from the past 20 years
Andy Carroll – (Newcastle to Liverpool)
Year signed: 2011
Fee paid: £35m
Year left: 2013 (to West Ham United)
Andy Carroll was signed to replace Fernando Torres and in his first full season at Liverpool he won the League Cup, but his time at Anfield was ultimately short-lived.
With the arrival of Brendan Rodgers as manager and a new style of play, Carroll's return of just six goals in 44 league outings for Liverpool saw the striker loaned to West Ham. They later completed the signing of Carroll for what was a club-record fee at the time.
Jean-Alain Boumsong – (Rangers to Newcastle)
Year signed: 2005
Fee paid: £8m
Year left: 2006 (to Juventus)
Jean-Alain Boumsong was a France international at the time of his move but after a mixed couple of seasons, and after turning out a number of poor performances, he found himself behind Craig Moore, Steven Taylor and Titus Bramble in the centre-back pecking order.
The Frenchman joined Juventus in the summer of 2006.
