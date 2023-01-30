Andy Carroll – (Newcastle to Liverpool)

Year signed: 2011

Fee paid: £35m

Year left: 2013 (to West Ham United)

Andy Carroll was signed to replace Fernando Torres and in his first full season at Liverpool he won the League Cup, but his time at Anfield was ultimately short-lived.

With the arrival of Brendan Rodgers as manager and a new style of play, Carroll's return of just six goals in 44 league outings for Liverpool saw the striker loaned to West Ham. They later completed the signing of Carroll for what was a club-record fee at the time.