Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

There were a couple of candidates for Rangers, including the returning Borna Barisic who bagged two assists, but we'll give a nod to Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian has now scored twice under Michael Beale, and could have added to that tally if it wasn't for Liam Kelly and some last-ditch defending.

He went off early at Ibrox, and the Rangers boss will be hoping he's fit to face Celtic on Monday.