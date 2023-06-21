Magennis vows to be 'big asset' as he joins Killie from Hibs

Kyle Magennis has cited Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes as a key factor in his decision to join the Rugby Park club from Hibs.

The midfielder, 24, has signed a two-year deal to switch sides in the Scottish Premiership after Hibs agreed to terminate his contract, which had two years remaining.

Magennis, whose three-year spell at Easter Road was disrupted by injury, said: “The gaffer has always been interested in me and he’s someone I wanted to work with, so over the past few weeks the move has fallen into place.

“It’s a fresh start for me. I’ve had a tough few seasons with injuries, but I’m feeling good and ready to go. I know that if I’m playing, I’ll be a big asset to the club.”