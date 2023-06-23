We asked for your views on Leeds' fixture list and where they might be after the first few games.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Graham: As proven by the fixtures, the Championship is the ideal place for Leeds (and most northern clubs). Lots of local and near-local teams, very few pointless trips to London, a highly competitive league and an overall high standard of football. That's instead of playing in the Premier League - a league we can never win. New season, bring it on!

Daniel: Even with Leeds' manager situation up in the air at the moment, I still see a comfortable 19 points from the opening 10 games, only losing one game.

Drew: It doesn't matter who we play - no manager, no signings, no hope!!! Here comes League One.

RichMatt: If Leeds keep the majority of players and the core of the squad together and get a positive, attacking manager then they will be top of the league most of the year and promoted with one of either Leicester and Southampton, along with Middlesbrough being near the top.

Dan: Minimum 21 points and top of the table after 10 games. On paper it's a fairly easy start. Leeds and Leicester should stroll to promotion based on the quality of the league BUT recruitment has to be strong.

Gaz: Until we appoint a manager then we can't predict what's going to happen. The longer the appointment takes, the worse a start we will make.