As Tottenham are understood to be opening talks with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou about the vacant managerial position, how do his statistics compare to the club's last permanent manager Antonio Conte?

The Australian has racked up 18 honours in his coaching career so far across domestic and international football, including two league titles with Celtic and the completion of a domestic treble on Sunday.

While former manager Conte has fewer trophies to his name, he had already proven himself in English football winning the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea.

Postecoglou also has a higher win percentage from his 465 matches in charge at 58.42%, compared to Conte's 53.76% from 594 games.

The Italian does lead the former Australia manager in points-per-game however, with 1.98 compared to 1.80.

So if talks were to progress well with Postecoglou, Spurs can be assured they are getting an experienced coach in the dugout, but the question will remain on whether he can do what those before him have failed to do over the last 15 years and bring silverware back to the north London side.