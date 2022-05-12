Michail Antonio says it was a "relief" to get back on the scoresheet after notching his first Premier League goal since New Year's Day against Norwich on Sunday.

Antonio tapped home his 12th goal of the season after a defensive mix-up between Tim Krul and Grant Hanley as West Ham crushed the already relegated Canaries 4-0 at Carrow Road.

"It's just what I've needed," he said on the Footballer's Football podcast. "I've been trying, I've been getting opportunities and missing - or the ball rebounds for Jarrod [Bowen] to score a tap-in.

"The relief to get my first goal in four months was beautiful."

Antonio also reflected on the experience in Eintracht Frankfurt as West Ham fell agonisingly short of reaching the Europa League final.

"We honestly believed we could go all the way," he said. It seemed like so much went against us but I'm really proud of the team."

