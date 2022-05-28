Liverpool v Real Madrid - confirmed team news
Liverpool make three changes to the side that defeated Wolves 3-1 last time out.
Virgil van Dijk returns to the centre of the defence where he will be partnered by Paris-born Ibrahima Konate.
Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have both overcome their injuries and start in midfield.
And Mohamed Salah starts in the attack alongside Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz.
Substitutes: Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Kelleher, Elliott.
Real Madrid have had a full week to prepare for this final. Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes to the side that started the goalless draw with Real Betis on 20 May.
David Alaba and Federico Valverde return to the side.
Wales captain Gareth Bale is on the bench.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.
Substitutes: Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Lunin, Lucas, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga.