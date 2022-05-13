Arsenal's poor discipline cost them the north London derby and now the pressure is "massively on", says former Gunners centre-back Matthew Upson.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast, Upson said Rob Holding got caught up in the emotion of the game and his red card left Arsenal with an impossible task.

"They really lost their discipline when it came to being over-physical," Upson said.

"I didn't mind Holding letting Son Heung-min know that he was there and putting a marker down - you have to let them know that you are there.

"But he got totally caught up in it and took his eye off everything else. The red card has played a huge factor in the outcome."

Arsenal still have their fate in their own hands and know that winning both their last two games will seal Champions League football next season.

"They are still in the driving seat but they wanted to put it to bed," Upson said. "They're in a difficult position now because Spurs have all the momentum.

"It's all about having the mental capacity and ability to go again - Arsenal have to show that."

Full analysis on the north London derby is available now on BBC Sounds

