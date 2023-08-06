Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton are playing down reports a deal has been agreed with Ajax for midfielder Mohammed Kudus but it is clear talks are at an advanced stage.

Kudus has been a target of Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi amid interest from Chelsea among others.

It will be interesting to see, if Brighton can conclude a deal for the 23-year-old, what that means for Moises Caicedo.

Earlier this week it became apparent Brighton do not expect anyone to reach their valuation for Caicedo during the current transfer window.

With just four weeks to go, we will see if that stance sticks.