Wolves full-back Hugo Bueno praised a "really important" finish to pre-season as his side rolled out 3-1 winners over Rennes at Molineux on Saturday.

The 20-year-old played the second half and told Wolves TV, external it was great to get a victory in their final warm-up game.

"It was really brilliant to finish like this," he said. "We have been working really hard and we showed it today. It gives confidence to the team and helps us know we have good players.

"We just have to play like this in our next game and hopefully get a good result."

Wolves face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, 14 August.

After being held to a goalless draw by Luton on Wednesday, will be encouraged as Rayan Ait-Nouri, Joao Gomes and Hee Chan Hwang netted against the Ligue 1 side.

"We have been working on offensive patterns in pre-season," he said. "We just want to keep going like this.

"All the squad is really motivated for the new season and hopefully we can achieve really good things."