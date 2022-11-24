W﻿olves have announced technical director Scott Sellars has left the club after eight years.

T﻿he former winger joined Wolves in 2014 and initially guided the under-21 setup before eventually becoming technical director in January 2021.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “Scott has been a big influence at Wolves in my time at the club, and you can see from his elevation through different departments and roles how highly we think of him.

“A football person through and through, with exceptional experience in the game as a player and a coach, Scott brought that with him to work every day and used it to improve the next generation of young footballers.

“On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to say thank you to Scott, and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

