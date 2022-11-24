C﻿hris Mepham has praised the strength of character David Brooks has shown since being diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

M﻿idfielder Brooks, 25, announced he had been given the all clear in May.

H﻿is Wales team-mate Mepham told the AFC Bournemouth podcast:, external "B﻿rooksy, the journey he has been on. How strong, mentally and emotionally he has been to go through that. You see how positive he is day in and day out and the journey he has gone through so far. Personally I think if I had gone through that I'd be very different.

"I﻿ don't think I'd be as emotionally stable or anywhere near as mentally strong as he's been. Credit to him. A few of the lads met him for coffee when he first found out he had been diagnosed with cancer. I couldn't believe how calm and collected he was. It just shows what a strong lad he is. I for one can't wait to see him back in a Bournemouth or Wales shirt."