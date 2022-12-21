David de Gea is still "a world class goalkeeper" and Manchester United should strive to keep hold of him, argues former Everton and West Ham midfielder Don Hutchison.

The Spain keeper is in talks with the United hierarchy about extending his contract, which expires next summer. However, if no agreement is found, he will be free to sign a pre-contract deal with a European club from 1 January 2023.

"His form over the last 18 months deserves a new contract," Hutchison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I would be very surprised if United allowed him to move on.

"I don't think he's past his best and actually 32 is not old for a goalkeeper. He doesn't carry any weight, his agility is still there and he has been exceptional."

The sticking point could be De Gea's weekly wage, which is currently the highest for any goalkeeper in world football.

"Of course, if you get that off the wage bill then they could put it into a brand new keeper, or they still have Dean Henderson on the books," said Hutchison.

"But I still see a world class goalkeeper in him."

