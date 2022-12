Eetu Vertainen never managed to break his St Johnstone duck before being packed off on loan - but he's having no such problems at Linfield.

The Finnish striker lit up the Northern Irish champions' League Cup semi-final win over Glentoran with a memorable solo goal.

Saints loanee Vertainen notched the second - his seventh goal of the season - as Linfield eased through to a meeting with Coleraine.

Watch Vertainen's classy finish here.