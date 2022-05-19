Liverpool v Wolves: Head-to-head record
Liverpool have won each of their past 10 Premier League games against Wolves, including eight clean sheets, since a 1-0 home loss in December 2010 under Roy Hodgson.
Wolves have lost their final game in six of their seven Premier League campaigns, winning the other 2-1 against Sunderland in 2009-10. No current Premier League side has a lower win rate in the final game of the season than Wolves (14%).
The Reds are unbeaten in all six of their closing-day Premier League games under Jurgen Klopp (W5 D1), winning the past five in a row. Their last defeat on the final day came in 2014-15 under Brendan Rodgers, a 6-1 loss at Stoke City.
Wolves have only scored 37 Premier League goals this season but could finish in the top eight. Only two sides have scored fewer than 40 Premier League goals in a season and finished in the top eight: Fulham in 2008-09 (scored 39, finished 7th) and Burnley in 2017-18 (36, 7th).