Rangers friendly abandoned after floodlight failure

Rangers’ Saturday night friendly against Sunderland in Portugal was abandoned due to floodlight failure.

The newly-promoted English Championship side were leading 1-0 at the interval in the Estadio Municipal De Albufeira when there was a power outage.

Antonio Colak, Rangers’ new signing from PAOK, featured and had an effort saved, while Luke O’Nien scored the only goal.

Rangers have offered to refund those who had match tickets or bought access via the club's TV channel.