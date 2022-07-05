Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

On Monday morning, the “supporter on the pitch” - Leeds-born Kalvin Phillips, adorned in light blue - was unveiled as a Manchester City player.

Seeing that, and reading his open letter to Leeds fans,, external even when we knew it would happen, was still painfully sad.

The transfer fee for Phillips felt low, but the reality is that Leeds will have brought in Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and, should it go through, Tyler Adams and still have change left over.

Whether these players will all be able to compete at this level is questionable, whether any of them can fill the Yorkshire Pirlo's boots is not. But if these midfielders were clearly proven in the Premier League then the Whites wouldn't be able to afford them.

Buy low, sell high and make incremental improvements to the squad. That has to be the process.

There are very few who can begrudge Phillips the chance to win every trophy in club competition in England and Europe. And though the move has ensured he is unlikely to now be carved in stone, his mural won't be painted over either.

Most Leeds fans will wish him luck and will hope the squad's reinforcements are up to task and push the club on. They won't look back in anger.