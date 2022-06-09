The permanent signing of Matt Targett is "good news" for Newcastle, according to former Wolves and Bolton full-back Sam Ricketts.

Targett impressed on loan during the second half of the season and has set his sights on European qualification after completing his transfer to St James' Park on Wednesday.

"It's really good news for Newcastle," Ricketts told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He's a solid Premier League player and with all the changes that will happen at Newcastle, they will need their dependables that know the Premier League, especially from a defensive point of view.

"They have had a good look at him and he fits into the way Eddie Howe wants to play - it's another box ticked to help them build the squad."

