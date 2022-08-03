Tottenham v Southampton: Head-to-head record

Tottenham v Southampton - 46 Premier League games. Wins: Spurs 24, Southanpton 14. Goals: Spurs 84, Southampton 54. Clean sheets: Spurs 12, Southampton10

  • Tottenham have won their first league match in six of the past nine seasons (D1 L2).

  • Southampton have lost more away Premier League games against Spurs (17) than against any other side in the competition’s history.

  • Only Alan Shearer (14) and Andrew Cole (11) have scored more or as many Premier League goals against Southampton than Tottenham pair Harry Kane (11) and Son Heung-min (10).

  • Southampton have won two of their past three away league games in London (L1), as many as they had in their previous 19 in the capital (D6 L11).