Tottenham v Southampton: Head-to-head record
- Published
Tottenham have won their first league match in six of the past nine seasons (D1 L2).
Southampton have lost more away Premier League games against Spurs (17) than against any other side in the competition’s history.
Only Alan Shearer (14) and Andrew Cole (11) have scored more or as many Premier League goals against Southampton than Tottenham pair Harry Kane (11) and Son Heung-min (10).
Southampton have won two of their past three away league games in London (L1), as many as they had in their previous 19 in the capital (D6 L11).