Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

It was a terrible weekend for Southampton, whose relegation to the Championship has been confirmed.

Now the fall-out begins.

There are numerous players at St Mary's who will be of interest to rival clubs and I have spoken to plenty of agents of players at Saints, most of whom are of the view their clients will move on.

However, while the club will probably need to sell some in order to balance the books, they also need to keep a few to give them their best chance of getting back to the Premier League.

With no permanent manager in place, it is an important couple of weeks at Southampton.