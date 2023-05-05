Ryan Mason isn't sure whether Hugo Lloris will play for Tottenham again but says he still has an important part to play until the end of the season.

After confirming Lloris is out for the rest of the season with a muscle problem, Mason was asked about the keeper's Spurs future under a new manager and said: "I can’t speak about next season. What I can say is he's got a very important role for us until the end of the season.

"He’s our captain and we need him. We need him to be a big part of the group and I’m sure he will be."

Losing to Crystal Palace on Saturday coupled with a draw or more for Manchester United against West Ham would mathematically put an end to Spurs' top-four hopes.

On the importance of ensuring that doesn't happen, Mason said: "It’s important that we win. The only thing we can do is take care of ourselves.

"The league table will speak for itself at the end of the season because it doesn’t lie. We’ve had a very up and down season and many things have happened.

"It’s no secret we are disappointed with how it’s gone but at the same time it’s not over yet. We have still got a lot to fight for and we all know that.

"What we probably can see from the first two performances is we've got a group that are working hard and working for each other.

"Sometimes you don't get the results. We need to create a feeling where everyone is aligned, the club, the players and the fans. Inside these walls we can feel we are together."