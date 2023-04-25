On his 60th birthday, Moyes joked about being the second-oldest manager in the league: "I'm thrilled that Roy [Hodgson] is back, for all those reasons!"

Asked about how many points will be required to guarantee safety, he said: "I don’t think it’s fair to say what we need to stay up, but we need to get more points still. Other results do matter at this time of the season, but you have to look after your own business, more importantly."

On scoring from two set-pieces against Bournemouth, he said: "We’ve been disappointed with our set-pieces this season. We’ve not scored as many, so we’re not jumping about thnking we’ve done a great job on it. In the main, we’ve been pretty strong defensively, but I think we are a threat – we just haven’t shown it as much this year."

Moyes said Pablo Fornals has been unfortunate not to be in the team more often after his goal against Bournemouth. On another scorer, Lucas Paqueta, he said: "[He's] getting used to the intensity of the Premier League."

Moyes described Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold as "a really talented footballer" and a "a quarterback-type player" who is a "very good defender as well". He said the Hammers have thought about how to stop him.