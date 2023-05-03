Martindale on bigger league, 'sporting integrity' & player of year candidates
- Published
David Martindale has been speaking to the media before Livingston travel to Dingwall to face Ross County in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Livi manager:
Martindale is a "big advocate of expanding the league” to 16 teams so he can give younger players a chance. Facing the same teams four or five times a season in the current set-up is a "bit mundane".
Despite missing out on the top six Livi sit four points better off than the same stage last season and Martindale would “have snapped your hand off for it” at the start of the campaign.
He will play his strongest team for the post-split fixtures in the interests of "sporting integrity" and says missing out on top six doesn't affect his side's mentality.
Player of the year contenders should be Kyogo Furuhashi as he’s been “incredible” at Celtic, Aberdeen forward Duk, and Celtic captain Callum McGregor, a “top player who could be playing at the top six in England”.
Tom Parkes has been training with the first team but is still not ready to play.