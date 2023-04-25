Celtic's 'learning moment' as Hampden looms

Ange Postecoglou says Celtic’s draw with Motherwell was a “learning moment” as they gear up for Sunday’s high-stakes Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers.

Celtic’s 17-match winning run was halted in the 1-1 draw on Saturday and while it did no damage to their title charge - thanks to Rangers losing at Aberdeen on Sunday - manager Postecoglou knows his side must improve for the trip to Hampden as they bid to edge closer to the treble.

"We were disappointed with the game on the weekend, both in performance and obviously in the result, but there's a learning moment there for us," he told Celtic TV.

"And we've been pretty good at learning along the way while winning games of football, which is not easy, because it's easy to let things just roll along.

"So when you get an opportunity like the weekend when we didn't do things as well as we wanted to, it's a chance for us to improve that, within the context, though, of understanding that the group has been outstanding for a very long time."

Looking ahead to Sunday, Postecoglou said: "It's a cup semi-final and it's going to a be real good game with everything on it in terms of both teams knowing the consequences of not being successful on the day.

"It'll have everything that you normally expect from a cup semi-final and it's one we're looking forward to.

"At this time of the year they are all big games and they are games you would rather be involved in rather than sitting at home watching them.”