Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Mauricio Pochettino will be pleased to get his first win as Chelsea manager.

The Blues weren't always as comfortable as the scoreline suggests but there were a number of things Pochettino will see as progress.

Raheem Sterling has continued his excellent start to the season and his two goals and assist will give him another confidence boost. Pochettino has repeatedly said that he has spoken to Sterling throughout his time at the club and that seems to be having an effect on Sterling's performances.

Nicolas Jackson got his goal for Chelsea in this match and it will be a huge boost to the 22-year-old. He has shown his pace when running in behind defences and his ability to hold the ball up but the goal had been missing. Chelsea will need him to find the net regularly if they are to accomplish their goals this season.

Levi Colwill put in another excellent performance at the back. He was assured when defending and his passing ability meant he was able to launch attacks while under pressure.