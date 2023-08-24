Hibs have to be 'a lot better' - Marshall

Goalkeeper David Marshall says Hibs aim to restore pride in the second leg after being "miles off it" in the 5-0 home hammering by Aston Villa.

Hibs were four down at the interval as Villa showed their Premier League class in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg at Easter Road.

“We didn’t put Aston Villa under any pressure, we never gave the fans anything to get behind us with,” said Marshall.

“They were very clinical, the first goal especially took the wind out of our sail.

“It was a disappointing performance, especially the first half. We always look at ourselves and in terms of performance, we know we were miles off it.

“There’s an understanding that Aston Villa are a better team that us but we can and have to be a lot better.

“We really need to focus fully for Saturday against Livingston and then restore that pride for the fans next week in Birmingham.”