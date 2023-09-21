Michail Antonio hopes West Ham can learn from their 2021-22 campaign and enjoy a successful season in domestic and European Competitions.

Last season's Europa Conference League triumph came after a disappointing Premier League finish for the Hammers, with their safety only secured with two games to spare.

But with David Moyes' side about to embark on another Europa League adventure, Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast that lessons have been learned and there is reason for optimism.

"The season before last we managed to finish seventh and we came to the semi-finals of the Europa League. We've been able to manage both before and we're hoping we can do that again," he said.

"We started the season quite well, we've played five games and have 10 points. Hopefully we can start our European season as well as we've started our Premier League season and we can keep pushing on. It’s not about concentrating on the cup or concentrating on the league, it’s being able to manage them both. Last season we didn’t, the season before we did.

"We got to the semi-finals in this tournament last time we were involved in it, we won the other one [Europa Conference League] so it's just experience that we’re building and we’re looking forward to it."

